Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Purchases 27,001 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling purchased 27,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

On Monday, August 9th, Karl Siegling bought 52,219 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$58,485.28 ($41,775.20).

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling purchased 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling purchased 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling bought 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling bought 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 900 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$984.60 ($703.29).

On Thursday, July 8th, Karl Siegling acquired 3,518 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$3,848.69 ($2,749.07).

On Monday, July 5th, Karl Siegling bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,440.00 ($3,885.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

