Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cabot also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

