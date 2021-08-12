Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Increased to $2,236.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $14.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,038.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,880.76. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

