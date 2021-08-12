Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CABA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Sunday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,103. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

