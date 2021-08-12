BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $55,290.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BWXT remained flat at $$55.66 during trading on Thursday. 253,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.