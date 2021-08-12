BWS Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after buying an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

