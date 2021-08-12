Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 249,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
