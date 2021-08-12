Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 249,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.