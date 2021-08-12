BTIG Research Cuts Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target to $65.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of BLI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,935. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -8.29.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.