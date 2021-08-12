BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.19.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ERE.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.39. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.04 and a twelve month high of C$4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.