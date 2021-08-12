Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,833,000 after buying an additional 653,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.