Brokers Set Expectations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($1.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $322,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.