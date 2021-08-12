Brokers Offer Predictions for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

BECN opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.87. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after buying an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

