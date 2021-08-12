Brokers Offer Predictions for Amryt Pharma plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

AMYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.45 million and a PE ratio of -19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Context Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

