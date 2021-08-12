Brokerages Set Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) PT at $11.83

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDMN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth $132,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth $261,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 26.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 185,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth $120,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDMN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 76,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,168. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $896.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

