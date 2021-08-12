Brokerages Set Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target at $2.17

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. 460,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $209.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

