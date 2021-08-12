Brokerages Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) PT at $9.67

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSPR shares. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $5.62. 27,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,750. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $2,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

