Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.43 EPS

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1,204.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 259,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 172.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

