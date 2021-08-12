Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

