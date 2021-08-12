Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post $171.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $177.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $695.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $772.08 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

