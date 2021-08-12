Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.09). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in HEXO by 9.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in HEXO by 246.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HEXO by 67.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEXO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14. HEXO has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

