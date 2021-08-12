Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.26). Berkeley Lights reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $622,759.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 161,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,526.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 847,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

