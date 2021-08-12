Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,975. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $126.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

