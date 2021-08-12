Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,975. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $126.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.