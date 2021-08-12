Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,793. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,912 shares of company stock valued at $230,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

