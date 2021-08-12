Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 1,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,384. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after buying an additional 551,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 263,618 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $14,012,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 947,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121,127 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

