Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Britvic alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.