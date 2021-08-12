British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Shares Up 2.5%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.43. 3,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

