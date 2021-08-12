BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.98

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 2341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

