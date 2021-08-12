Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 1,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,057. The company has a market capitalization of $471.38 million, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 64.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 232,303 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

