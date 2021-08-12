Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 1,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Brightcove stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,057. The company has a market capitalization of $471.38 million, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
