Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $102.77. 15,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

