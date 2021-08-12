Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 15,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,370. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

