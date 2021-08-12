Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BNTGY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,182. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

