Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €98.00 ($115.29) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.95 ($94.06).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €84.98 ($99.98) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.60.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

