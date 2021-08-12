Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €98.00 ($115.29) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.95 ($94.06).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €84.98 ($99.98) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.60.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

