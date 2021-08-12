Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$255.00 at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$255.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$257.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of TSE BYD traded down C$2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$241.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$184.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$249.19. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$229.53.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.