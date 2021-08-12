Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,609,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,599,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BOX by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 786,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 26,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,080. BOX has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

