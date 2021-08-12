Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

BWMN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,172. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

