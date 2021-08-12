Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 7,094 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EPAY traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 125.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 77,054 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

