Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

