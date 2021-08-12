Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) versus Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Critical Analysis

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Boomer alerts:

This table compares Boomer and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 1.10 -$15.56 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.65 -$4.58 million $0.32 50.44

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boomer and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Boomer.

Profitability

This table compares Boomer and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility -5.19% 14.28% 3.32%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Boomer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boomer Company Profile

Boomer Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment. The Boomer Botanic division engages in the research, development, acquisition, licensing and sales of specialized natural products which have FDA compliant ingredients and are impactful on the endocannabinoid system. The Personal Protection Equipment division comprises of selling face masks and other personal protection equipment like coverings gloves, and gowns and hand sanitizers. It sells health and wellness products and services geared toward alleviating pain, anxiety and improving general wellness through its proprietary lines of CB5 products. Boomer Naturals PPE established in 2020, offers consumers and businesses quality and reliable PPE. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online, Boomer Naturals retail store as well as CVS, Tommy Bahama retail locations, and resorts and golf shops across the country. The company was founde

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Boomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.