Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.07

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 1159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOWFF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 48.47%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.