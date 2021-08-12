BMO Capital Markets Raises Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

ITP stock traded down C$0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.99. 367,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,829. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

