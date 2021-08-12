BMO Capital Markets Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$13.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$9.40 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,210.53%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.