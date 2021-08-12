BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:BMTX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 93,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,131. BM Technologies has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMTX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.