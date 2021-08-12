bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.27) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.29.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.99. 16,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,498. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $63.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in bluebird bio by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in bluebird bio by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

