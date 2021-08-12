Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Sells $49,200.00 in Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,334,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert J. Palle, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $13,700.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDR. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.