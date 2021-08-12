Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

BLND traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. 2,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,199. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

