Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Now Covered by Truist

Analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BLND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,199. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

