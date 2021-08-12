Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Now Covered by Truist

Analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of BLND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,199. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $21.04.
Blend Labs Company Profile
