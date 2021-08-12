Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Blend Labs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Blend Labs stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,199. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

