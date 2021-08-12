BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of MYJ opened at $15.84 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
