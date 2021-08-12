BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MYJ opened at $15.84 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

