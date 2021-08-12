BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.80

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and traded as high as $15.20. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 52,597 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.