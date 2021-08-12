BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $917.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,387. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $922.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $879.52. The company has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

